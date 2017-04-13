(Memolition, 07/03/17) – Jason de Caires Taylor’s underwater sculpture garden, in Saint George’s, Grenada is as close as it gets to harmonious coexistence between nature and the humans who arrive to admire it.

The sculptures are made out of steel and concrete and are bolted to the ocean floor – acting as artificial reefs that serve as a habitat for filter feeding organisms.

The underwater garden is also home to many ocean species including parrot fish, coral shrimp and fire worms.

There are 65 sculptures in the “garden” – weighing as much as 15 tons and located at depths of between 2 and 26 feet.

