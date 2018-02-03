(T.Long – Paper Mag, 29/01/18) – Well, here is a vision we can get used to: an abandoned barn with 20 Calvin Klein models is exceptionally easy on the eyes.

From the same location as the #MyCalvins campaign, Raf Simons and photographer Willy Vanderperre partnered again to showcase Calvin Klein’s Spring ’18 campaign.

This marks the Belgian designer’s second collection as creative director and Simons’ Americana influence is evident in every detail. The campaign also brings together the work of the greats, featuring artwork by Andy Warhol and carrying objects created by artist, Sterling Ruby.

The New York-based brand shared a taste of the Spring ’18 campaign on Instagram today and boy, is it good.

Just last week, the label released the collaboration with Kardashian-Jenner sisters. In true slumber party fashion, the five posed in all white #MyCalvins underwear and shared secrets in an honest game of Never Have I Ever. Baby sis, Kylie, heightened pregnancy rumors with carefully placed quilt around her waist.

Take a closer look at the campaign.

T.Long – Paper Mag, Calvin Klein embraces americana in new campaign