Doutzen Kroes stars in Hunkemöller’s Glam for Christmas 2017

(Lucire, 13/12/17) – Hunkemöller has released images of its latest campaign with Dutch model Doutzen Kroes.

In time for Christmas, Hunkemöller has dubbed its latest release the Glam Collection, comprising lingerie, shapewear, bras, robes and slippers.

Red makes its appearance in the Glam Collection, with the brand signalling that it could work for either Christmas or Valentine’s Day.

Kroes is joined in the campaign by several other models in both the TVCs and still photos.

Kroes was first appointed Hunkemöller’s official model in September 2016. She has collaborated with Hunkemöller on the Doutzen’s Stories lingerie collection, as well as Doutzen’s Sport Stories sportswear and Doutzen’s Summer Stories swimwear.

The Glam Collection is now available from Hunkemöller.

