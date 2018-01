(Memolition, 20/01/18) – Kokei Mikuni – a talented artist in Japan, has gained immense local popularity for his incredible skill in balancing rocks on top of each other.

Incredibly, he is able to craft structures, that almost defy the laws of physics, by expertly identifying his rock towers’ center of gravity. His unique skill has caught the attention of Sony who has tapped him to promote its latest array of noise-cancelling headphones.

Memolition, A Demonstration of the Art of Rock Balancing