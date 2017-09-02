Genoa International Boat Show

(Press Release, 25/08/17) – With one month to go to the 57° edition of the International Boat Show organized by UCINA Confindustria Nautica in Genova, Italy from 21 to 26 September, preparations are being finalized for what promises to be once more a not-to –be-missed event. As of today, the full list of exhibitors participating in the 57th Salone Nautico di Genova is available online at www.salonenautico.com.

The Genova International Boat Show is the most visited event of its kind in the Mediterranean; in 2016, it registered 130,000 visitors, of whom 33,000 came from abroad. Il Salone Nautico is also the only venue that is able to combine exhibit halls and outdoor stands with a breathtaking view overlooking the Marina, thus ensuring an ideal stage to showcase every product category: from moto yachts of the international top brands to accessories and components; from sailboats to the world of outboards and water sports. All this in addition to special areas dedicated to the organization of land and sea events, which are able to involve the public in a direct and experiential way. Already 485 journalist – of whom 173 are non-Italian – have been accredited to cover the event.

The organizers of the Genova International Boat Shows are in the process of defining the exhibition layout and at the same time are collaborating with Studio OBR Studio and Italian architect Paolo Brescia to finalize the project of a “Piazza” overlooking the sea located at the entrance of the Salone Nautico. The actualization of Archistar Renzo Piano’s vision that is meant to engage and bring together visitors of the International Boat Show with the citizens of Genova through a path that exemplifies the indissoluble link between the natural elements – the sun, the sea, and the wind.

All the innovations and the packed calendar of appointments at the Genova International Boat Show together with the welcome initiatives targeted to the international public organized by the institutions in support of the event will be presented by the President of UCINA Confindustria Nautica Carla Demaria, the Mayor of Genova Marco Bucci and the President of the Liguria Region Giovanni Toti, at the official kick off press conference of the 57th Salone Nautico on Monday, 5 September 5 at 12 noon at the Salone di Rappresentanza of Palazzo Tursi in Genova. The partners of the upcoming edition of the Boat Show and the official car of the event will also be officially presented at that time.

The uniqueness of the Salone Nautico and the nautical leisure industry’s strategic role in Italy’s economy will be further reaffirmed at the inaugural ceremony of the event to be held on Thursday, 21 September 2017 with the participation of the Italian Minister of Infrastructure and Transport Graziano Delrio. Together with the President of UCINA Confindustria Nautica, the Mayor of Genova Marco Bucci, the President of the Liguria Region Giovanni Toti and the General Command of the Coast Guard, the Minister will officially inaugurate the 57th Genova International Boat Show.

The presentation of the 38th edition of LA NAUTICA IN CIFRE at 3 p.m. will constitute another highlight of the inaugural day. This is the only industry statistical publication approved by the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport and it offers businesses, institutions and Operators a synthetic instrument to interpret the financial outlook of the Italian pleasure craft industry. UCINA’s Confindustria Nautica Research Office heads the study in collaboration with scientific partner Fondazione Edison.