(R. Leblanc – The Photographic Journal, 05/11/18) – A New America is a preview into the new book Robert’s been working on, documenting the cultural landscape of The United States. In collaboration with SONY and New Balance Shoes, Robert just finished a five month-long road trip documenting over 30 states. From Snake Churches in West Virginia, to boarder patrol agents on the northern border, to Juggalos in Ohio and stripers in Texas. This is the exclusive preview.

