9 Mar, 2020 @ 18:11
Piñata district

07/03/2020
Photography

(N.Wilson – The photographic journal, 19/01/20) – Desert born and raised, fashion photographer Natasha Wilson has had a mutual passion for art & travel her entire life. Inspired by culture and each location’s color palette, she hopes her unique perspective flows vicariously through her photographs, and transports the viewer into a dream-like world. Her process usually includes painting her own hues over her images, reducing the color pallete to a cohesive blend of hues.
Web site http://www.deanastaciaphoto.com/

N.Wilson – The photographic journal, Piñata district

