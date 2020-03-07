

















(N.Wilson – The photographic journal, 19/01/20) – Desert born and raised, fashion photographer Natasha Wilson has had a mutual passion for art & travel her entire life. Inspired by culture and each location’s color palette, she hopes her unique perspective flows vicariously through her photographs, and transports the viewer into a dream-like world. Her process usually includes painting her own hues over her images, reducing the color pallete to a cohesive blend of hues.

N.Wilson – The photographic journal, Piñata district

