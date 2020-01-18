(S.Dilley – The photographic journal, 25/11/19) – Tableaux vivant goes camp. Patterned walls and polychrome neon, kaleidoscopic garments and pseudo-phosphorescent locks—this hyper-saturated collection bleeds nostalgia for the mid– late twentieth century with occasional nods to bygone retrofuturism.

Sara Dilley is a photographer and stop motion animator based in Seattle, WA. Her work lives at the intersection of reality and surrealism. Awash with vivid color, she illustrates conceptual worlds with her camera—bringing a playful, vibrant touch to her subjects. She transforms the ordinary in unexpected, otherworldly ways.

S.Dilley – The photographic journal, Retro Arcade

