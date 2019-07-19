Tecnorib under the spotlight in Portofino

(Press Release, 16/07/19) – One of the world’s most delightful and picturesque town squares was the original location chosen by Azimut Yachts dealer V Marine to organise an exclusive event for the launch of a new project by TecnoRib, official licensee of PIRELLI brand inflatable boats. July 12 saw the world preview in Portofino of the scale model of the new PIRELLI 1250, an innovative walk-around designed by famed Swedish firm Mannerfelt Design Team.

The ‘piazzetta’ in Portofino, a global symbol of Italian appeal and an evergreen destination for the international jet set, was the location chosen by Azimut Yachts dealer V Marine to organise a special happening for owners. From July 12 to 14, guests at this event for yachting and luxury lifestyle enthusiasts enjoyed cocktail parties, gala dinners and adrenaline-pumping sea trials in the company of guest stars from the world of show business.

TecnoRib, partner to the Avigliana-based shipyard, was proud to play a leading role at the three-day event and during the gala dinner on July 12, TecnoRib Managing Director Gianni De Bonis unveiled for the first time ever the scale model of the new PIRELLI 1250.

Gianni De Bonis said: “An exclusive location and outstanding guests were the perfect ingredients for the presentation of our 1250, a model that will make its official debut at the 2020 Düsseldorf Boat Show. It rounds out a range that, when we take J-LINE tenders into account, starts at 2.9 meters in length and goes all the way up to 19 meters”.

PIRELLI 1250 is a walk-around designed jointly with Swedish firm Mannerfelt Design Team, featuring forward and aft sundecks, a day area with an outdoor table, and a lower deck with a convertible dinette and a head. The new PIRELLI 1250 is the first model in a new product line created to satisfy the most demanding customers by reconciling the needs of sport, comfort and design in a versatile boat suited for use both on a daily basis and as a chase boat, or alternatively for mid-range cruising.

Tecnorib protagonista a Portofino

Un esclusivo evento organizzato da V Marine, Azimut Yachts Official Dealer, in una delle piazzette più incantevoli e suggestive del mondo, è stata l’originale location per il lancio di un nuovo progetto firmato TecnoRib, licenziatario ufficiale dei gommoni a marchio PIRELLI. Il 12 luglio a Portofino è stata infatti presentata in anteprima mondiale la riproduzione in scala del nuovo PIRELLI 1250, un innovativo walk-around disegnato dal celebre studio svedese Mannerfelt Design Team.

La piazzetta di Portofino, simbolo del fascino italiano in tutto il mondo e da sempre meta del jet-set internazionale, è stata scelta da V Marine, Azimut Yachts Official Dealer, come location per uno speciale happening dedicato ai propri armatori. Gli ospiti, appassionati di nautica e life-style di lusso, dal 12 al 14 luglio hanno alternato cocktail party, cene di gala e adrenaliniche prove in mare accanto a guest star del mondo dello spettacolo.