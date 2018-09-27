Xi, Maduro agree to promote Sino-Venezuelan ties to higher level

(Wang Qingchu – Xinhua, 15/09/18) – Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolas Maduro held talks in Beijing on Friday, agreeing to promote bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership to a higher level.

Xi welcomed the tenth visit of Maduro to China, expressing appreciation of Maduro’s high value of the development of bilateral ties and firm support for China-Venezuela cooperation.

“China always views and develops Sino-Venezuelan ties from a strategic and long-term perspective,” said Xi.

In the face of new circumstances and new challenges, China and Venezuela should jointly deepen friendly mutual trust, promote mutually beneficial cooperation in an innovative way, continue to advance common development, and drive China-Venezuela ties to a new height to better benefit the two peoples, Xi said.

The two sides should cement political mutual trust, maintain the momentum of high-level exchanges, and integrate their bilateral friendship in all aspects of cooperation between the two countries, he said.

China appreciates Venezuela’s understanding and support on issues concerning China’s core interests and major concerns, said Xi, noting that China will continue to support the Venezuelan government’s efforts in seeking stable development and a development path suited to its national conditions, and China is willing to strengthen exchanges with Venezuela on governance.

China and Venezuela should improve and innovate pragmatic cooperation, said Xi, calling on the two sides to take the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on building the Belt and Road as an opportunity, to forge ahead the synergy and implementation of bilateral cooperation consensus, enhance the independent development capability of Venezuela, and promote the sustainable development of cooperation between the two countries.

The Chinese president called for closer people-to-people and regional exchanges, to consolidate the social foundation for bilateral friendship.

“The two sides should strengthen multilateral coordination and cooperation, continue to intensify communication within such international and regional organizations as the United Nations, participate together in the reform and construction of the global governance system, and safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of developing countries,” said Xi.

Xi said that China has always promoted cooperation with Latin American countries on the basis of the principles of equality, mutual benefit, and common development, and is willing to promote the building of the China-CELAC (Community of Latin American and Caribbean States) Forum and the steady development of China-Latin America ties.

Maduro said the two peoples enjoyed a long-term friendship. Thanks to the joint efforts of both sides, bilateral ties had withstood various tests and become increasingly solid and fruitful.

The fact that the two sides reached consensus on expanding cooperation in a wide range of fields during his visit fully demonstrated that the bilateral cooperation is comprehensive and compatible with Venezuela’s economic recovery, growth and prosperity program, he said.

The Venezuelan side appreciated China’s long-standing understanding and support, said Maduro, expecting to learn more about China’s successful experience in reform, opening up, and governance.

Venezuela is willing to actively participate in the construction of the Belt and Road, explore effective financing methods, strengthen cooperation in such areas as energy and production capacity, and expand people-to-people exchanges, said Maduro.

Maduro said he highly agrees with Xi’s concept of advocating to build a community with a shared future for humanity, adding that Venezuela will work with China to safeguard multilateralism.

He also expressed firm support for the development of the China-CELAC Forum, saying Venezuela will make positive efforts to enhance China-Latin America cooperation.

After the talks, the two leaders witnessed the signing of several cooperative documents, including an MOU on jointly promoting the Belt and Road Initiative.

Wang Qingchu – Xinhua, Xi, Maduro agree to promote Sino-Venezuelan ties to higher level