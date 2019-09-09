Dream to Me

(B.Dion – The Photographic Journal, 22/07/19) – Creating in open fields feels the most natural to me. In this story, the goal was for it to feel organic and nostalgic.

My name is Braylen Dion and I am a 19 year old filmmaker and photographer based in Atlanta, Georgia. I started out doing short Youtube videos when I was eight years old and photography at twelve years old. My purpose is to capture blackness in a more soft or calming way.

Website

http://braylendion.com/

