9 Jan, 2020 @ 9:36
Favorites
Late late summer
Navarra
La Biblioteca de Navarra programa el primer trimestre de 2020
Navarra
Euskarabidea musicaliza la elegía de Amendux (1567)
Culture
Ne dites plus à un Néerlandais qu’il est hollandais!
Favorites
Personality is not only about who you are. It’s also where you are
Culture
El Peine del Viento declarado bien cultural calificado
Culture
Storia del Presepe, dalle origini alla tradizione Reccese
Favorites
Invente une frontière et fait payer les migrants
Liguria
L’armatore che vuole riportare in mare il leudo
Arts
La fachada de Santa María de Olite
Culture
È morto Roberto Napolitano
Environment
Le cozze hanno armi segrete

(J.Dale – The Photographic Journal, 23/12/19) – Two close friends explore a wildflower field swimming in the rivers of south Florida on this early fall afternoon. They are looking for a suitable spot for a picnic filled with fruits, cheese and crackers, and not complete without the bundles of flowers they’ve collected on their journey.

Jordana Dale is a photographer working solely with analog film as her medium. Whether it’s commercial, editorial or fine art work, she strives to connect with her subject deeply, expressing the human condition through her work. She received a Bachelors of Fine Arts in photography in 2014 and since then her work has been displayed in numerous gallery shows across the Southeast gathering recognition and merit awards. She currently resides in Atlanta, Ga with her dog Nova.
Website: http://www.jordanadale.com/

Models: Hannah Lucille and Ashley Eileen
HMUA: Piper Von Hoene
Assistant: Becky Pike
Florals/Creative Direction: Sheridan Weaver

J.Dale – The Photographic Journal, Late late summer

FOLLOW US

YOUTUBE

Onda Facebook

Onda Newspaper

YouTube Channel

Advertisement