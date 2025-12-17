Two Hue Loop

(Nick Fancher, The Photographic Journal, 25/08/25) – To create this set of images I used two lights (one on Sylvie and one on the background), both of which were set to “hue loop” at different cycling speeds. This meant that every shot I took had a different color combination. On some of the shots I held a prism over my lens. Sylvie did her own hair, makeup, and wardrobe.

Nick Fancher is a photographer, author, and educator who specializes in dramatic lighting, often employing the use of bold colors and experimental camera techniques. He is particularly known for his efficient method of working, which is with the use of minimal gear, often in unconventional locations. Nick graduated from Ohio State with a BFA in photography in 2005 and has authored several books on his techniques including Studio Anywhere 1 & 2 and Chroma. He is currently available for photo commissions worldwide.



